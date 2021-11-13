Kuwait's emir pardons and reduces sentences for 35 people -report

FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's new Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah gestures as he takes the oath of office at the parliament, in Kuwait City, Kuwait September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee/File Photo

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Kuwait's emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah has issued two decrees for amnesty, pardoning and reducing sentences imposed on 35 people, the state news agency (KUNA) said on Saturday.

The Kuwaiti ruler paved the way in October for an amnesty to pardon dissidents, which has been a major condition of opposition lawmakers to end a months-long stand-off with the government that has held up planned fiscal reforms. L1N2RG0IG

There was no immediate details available on the pardoned names or occupations.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Alexander Smith

