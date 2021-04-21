Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Kuwait's Equate Petrochemical sells $700 million in 7-year bonds

Yousef Saba
Kuwait's Equate Petrochemical Company sold on Wednesday $700 million in seven-year bonds after receiving over $3.6 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document showed.

The bonds were launched at 140 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries, tightened from initial guidance of around 170 bps over Treasuries, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Citi (C.N), JPMorgan (JPM.N), MUFG (8306.T) and NBK Capital (NBKK.KW) led the deal. BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), HSBC (HSBA.L), Mizuho (8411.T), SMBC Nikko (8316.T) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) were also on the deal.

The Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan often sees fewer bond sales from the Gulf, but Equate's follows another of the region's corporates, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) (TAQA.AD), selling $1.5 billion in dual-tranche bonds on Tuesday. read more

TAQA is owned by Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ. Etisalat, the UAE's former telecomms monopoly which is 60% owned by the federal government via the sovereign wealth fund Emirates Investment Authority, is planning a euro-denominated issuance soon.

