Kuwait's Equate Petrochemical Company has tightened price guidance for seven-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds to 150-155 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries, a document showed on Wednesday.

Guidance was tightened from initial price thoughts of around 170 bps over Treasuries after Equate received over $2.3 billion in orders for the bonds that are expected to launch later on Wednesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.