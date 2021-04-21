Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastKuwait's Equate Petrochemical tightens guidance for dollar bonds - document

Reuters
1 minute read

Kuwait's Equate Petrochemical Company has tightened price guidance for seven-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds to 150-155 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries, a document showed on Wednesday.

Guidance was tightened from initial price thoughts of around 170 bps over Treasuries after Equate received over $2.3 billion in orders for the bonds that are expected to launch later on Wednesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 12:00 PM UTCErdogan replaces Turkish trade minister, more cabinet moves expected

President Tayyip Erdogan named a prominent member of Turkey's ruling AK Party, Mehmet Mus, as trade minister on Wednesday and split another ministry into two, in what officials said was the first move in an expected broader cabinet shuffle.

Middle EastDubai's commodities hub plans Gulf's first blockchain-backed facility
Middle EastS.Africa's Pick n Pay eyes lower to mid-income communities with new stores
Middle EastSaudi Tadawul Group narrows banks for IPO process -sources

Saudi Tadawul Group has short-listed three local and three foreign banks for potential advisory roles in the financial market company's upcoming initial public offering (IPO), three sources said.

Middle EastFrench President Macron will go to funeral ceremony of late Chad leader Deby