Kuwait's government submits resignation to crown prince - state news agency

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Kuwait's government submitted its resignation on Sunday, state news agency (KUNA) reported, following a parliamentary eleciton in the Gulf state.

KUNA reported that Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir's duties late last year, received the government's letter of resignation from Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed Editing by Gareth Jones

