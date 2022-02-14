Kuwait's Jazeera Airways aims to increase its fleet to 60 planes by 2025 - chairman

Chairman of Jazeera Airways Marwan Boodai speaks during Reuters Middle East Investment Summit in Kuwait City October 24, 2011.REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee (KUWAIT - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)

CAIRO, Feb 14 (Rueters) - Kuwait's Jazeera Airways (JAZK.KW) aims to increase its fleet to 60 planes by 2025, Chairman Marwan Boodai told CNBC Arabia on Monday.

It currently has 17 planes in operation, according to the latest available data on website Airfleets.net.

Boodai also said the airline has liquidity of 50 million dinars ($165 million) to be used in investments and dividends.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Moataz Mohamed

