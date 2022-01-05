Kuwait's Jazeera Airways suspends Kazakhstan flights amid unrest

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways on Wednesday suspended flights to Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty as violent protests against the government there continued across the country.

"We will provide an update on our operations when we have further information,” an airline spokesperson said by email.

The Gulf carrier typically operates weekly flights to Almaty, its only destination in the Central Asian country.

Emirati carrier flydubai said it had cancelled a return flight on Wednesday to Almaty from Dubai and that it was following the situation in Kazakhstan. It also flies to the capital Nursultan.

Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and Qatar Airways, who operate regular flights to Kazakhstan, separately said they were continuing to operate services to Kazakhstan but were also monitoring events.

A source earlier told Reuters flights in and out of Almaty had been cancelled after protesters took control of the airport there. read more

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach,; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

