Kuwait's KNPC says petroleum coke exports have resumed from Shuaiba

A view of Kuwait National Petroleum Company's new headquarters in Ahmadi, Kuwait May 10,2006. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee/File Photo

CAIRO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) on Tuesday said that petroleum coke exports have resumed from Shuaiba port after a temporary halt on Friday owing to a pipeline fire.

"The company, in cooperation with its partners, succeeded in making the necessary preparations for export while the petroleum coke pipeline is being repaired and rehabilitated in preparation for its restart," the state-owned company added in a statement.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy

