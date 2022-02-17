Kuwait's NAS takes $100 mln stake in UK's John Menzies after rebuff

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kuwait-based National Aviation Services (NAS) said on Thursday it had bought about 12.1 million shares in Britain's John Menzies (MNZS.L) for 73.4 million pounds ($100 million), days after the airport services group rejected NAS' takeover offer.

The shares were bought at 605 pence apiece by Agility Strategies, an affiliate of NAS, and represent roughly 13.2% of the issued share capital of John Menzies, making Agility its biggest shareholder and sending Menzies shares soaring 25%.

($1 = 0.7355 pounds)

