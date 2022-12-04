Kuwait's oil minister: OPEC+ decisions based on oil market data and ensure market stability

The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - OPEC+'s decisions are based on oil market data and ensure the market's stability, Kuwait's oil ministry said in a statement on state news agency KUNA, following a meeting where the group decided to continue its existing policy.

The impact of slow global economic growth, soaring inflation and high interest rates on oil demand are a cause for "continuous caution", oil minister Bader al Mulla said.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by Gareth Jones

