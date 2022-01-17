Middle East1 minute read
Kuwait's oil revenue reaches $38.10 bln in past nine months
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kuwait's oil revenue reached 11.5 billion dinars ($38.10 billion) in the nine months to the end of December, the Ministry of Finance said in a report on Monday.
The Gulf OPEC member recorded a budget deficit of 682.4 million dinars in the first nine months of its financial year, which ends in March 2022, the ministry's preliminary report said.
($1 = 0.3019 Kuwaiti dinars)
Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.