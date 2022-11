CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The lawyer representing Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd El-Fattah is being prevented from visiting him in prison, despite saying earlier on Thursday that he had been given permission to do so, Abd El-Fattah's sister Mona Seif said on Twitter.

