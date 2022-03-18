Lawyer for brother of Lebanon central bank gov says evidence against him is 'media speculation' -statement

A view shows the exterior of the Justice Palace building where Raja Salameh, brother of central bank governor Riad Salameh is believed to have been arrested in Baabda, Lebanon March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmad al-Kerdi

BEIRUT, March 18 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Raja Salameh, the brother of Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh, said in a statement on Friday the evidence in a case against him is "media speculation without any evidence."

He added the allegations of illicit enrichment and money laundering against Salameh are unfounded.

A Lebanese judge has ordered the arrest of Raja Salameh, the judge told Reuters on Thursday.

Reporting by Timour Azhari and Laila Bassam and Tom Perry; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.