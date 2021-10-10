Skip to main content

Middle East

LBCI TV says Lebanon to issue new prices for fuel oil and gas

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Lebanon's LBCI TV said on Sunday that the energy ministry informed importers that it will issue new prices for fuel oil and natural gas on Monday to solve distribution problems.

Lebanon is in the grip of an energy crisis that has deepened as supplies of imported fuel have dried up.

Power supplies were back to normal on Sunday after a blackout the previous day when the country's two biggest power stations shut down because of a fuel shortage. read more

Lebanon's energy ministry had said earlier on Sunday it received central bank approval for $100 million in credit to issue fuel import tenders for electricity generation.

