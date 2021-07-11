Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

At least 12 killed as bus carrying migrants crashes in Turkey

1 minute read

ANKARA, July 11 (Reuters) - A bus carrying Afghan, Pakistani and Bangladeshi migrants crashed in eastern Turkey early on Sunday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 26 others, local authorities said.

The crash occurred in Van province's Muradiye district near the Turkish border with Iran, where the vehicle caught fire after tumbling into a ditch, two local sources with information on the matter told Reuters.

The identities of those killed in the accident were not immediately clear, both sources said, adding that the owner of the bus had been detained.

Turkey has been a key transit point for migrants aiming to cross into Europe. Migrants, mostly from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, regularly cross the Iranian border into Turkey on foot before being ferried west to cities such as Istanbul and Ankara.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · July 10, 2021 · 6:54 PM UTCIranian exiles protest, demand prosecution of president-elect

Supporters of Iran's exiled opposition rallied in Berlin and elsewhere on Saturday to demand the prosecution of the Islamic Republic's newly elected president, Ebrahim Raisi, whom they accuse of crimes against humanity.

Middle EastArab countries pledge aid as Tunisia struggles with COVID pandemic
Middle EastU.S. strikes deal with Russia to continue U.N. Syria aid access
Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Abu Dhabi gains while financials dent Saudi index
Middle EastIsrael offers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to adults at risk