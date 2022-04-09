At least 13 die as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia

TUNIS, April 9 (Reuters) - At least 13 African migrants died when their boats sank off Tunisia on Saturday, Mourad Turki, a judicial official, told Reuters.

Another 10 migrants were missing off the coast of Sfax, the official added.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Alex Richardson

