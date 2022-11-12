Nineteen dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal - Health Ministry















CAIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Nineteen people were killed and six others were injured when a bus fell into a canal in northern Egypt on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

The bus was carrying some 35 people when it derailed on a highway and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the northern governorate of Daqahlia, according to security sources.

Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, Farah Saafan, Yasmin Hussein, and Moaz Abd-Alaziz;











