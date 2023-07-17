At least eight killed in building collapse in Cairo

Egyptian emergency and rescue personnel search for survivors in the rubble of a five-story apartment building that was collapsed in Cairo
Egyptian emergency and rescue personnel search for survivors in the rubble of a five-story apartment building that collapsed, leaving several people dead, according to authorities, in Hadaeq al-Qubbah neighborhood, in Cairo, Egypt, July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO, July 17 (Reuters) - At least eight people were killed on Monday when a five-storey building in the Egyptian capital Cairo collapsed, a security officer at the scene and state media said.

The building in the Hadayek el Kobba neighbourhood north of central Cairo was in a densely built area of informal housing, where rescue workers searched through the rubble for survivors.

Building collapses are common in Egypt due to poor construction standards in many areas

Reporting by Mohamed Abdel-Ghany; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Hugh Lawson

