Ten killed, more than 20 wounded in explosion in Baghdad















BAGHDAD, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Ten people were killed and more than 20 wounded in an explosion in east Baghdad on Saturday, according to security and medical sources.

The explosion took place near a football stadium and a café, when an explosive device attached to a vehicle in the area detonated, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker that was close by, the security sources said.

Most of the victims were football players who were at the stadium.

Reporting by Baghdad Bureau;; Editing by Alison Williams and Chris Reese











