Ten killed, more than 20 wounded in explosion in Baghdad
BAGHDAD, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Ten people were killed and more than 20 wounded in an explosion in east Baghdad on Saturday, according to security and medical sources.
The explosion took place near a football stadium and a café, when an explosive device attached to a vehicle in the area detonated, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker that was close by, the security sources said.
Most of the victims were football players who were at the stadium.
Reporting by Baghdad Bureau;; Editing by Alison Williams and Chris Reese
