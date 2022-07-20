At least four killed in Turkish rocket strike on Iraq's Dohuk province, sources say

BAGHDAD, July 20 (Reuters) - At least four people were killed and 15 injured in a Turkish rocket attack in Iraq's northern province of Dohuk, a Kurdish security source and a Kurdish official said on Wednesday.

The Kurdish official said that the attack hit a resort in Zakho, a city on the border between Iraqi Kurdistan and Turkey.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ali Sultan, writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.