At least one person killed, 3 injured in explosion near Lebanon's Sidon - security source
BEIRUT, April 12 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and three were injured in an explosion near a scout centre affiliated with the Shi'ite, Hezbollah-allied Amal Movement near Sidon in southern Lebanon, a security source told Reuters early on Tuesday.
Further details were not immediately available.
Reporting by Laila Bassam Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Kim Coghill
