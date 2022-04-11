At least one person killed, 3 injured in explosion near Lebanon's Sidon - security source

BEIRUT, April 12 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and three were injured in an explosion near a scout centre affiliated with the Shi'ite, Hezbollah-allied Amal Movement near Sidon in southern Lebanon, a security source told Reuters early on Tuesday.

Further details were not immediately available.

Reporting by Laila Bassam Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Kim Coghill

