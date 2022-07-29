At least six dead due to recent UAE floods

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' Interior Ministry said on Friday that six Asian expatriates had been found dead as a result of recent floods across the country.

Field units are continuing to search for another Asian expatriate, the ministry added via a video statement on its Twitter account.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lina Najem; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.