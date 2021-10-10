Skip to main content

At least two killed in blast at Yemen's Aden -Reuters witness

ADEN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A large blast shook Yemen's southern port city of Aden on Sunday when a vehicle exploded, killing at least two people.

A Reuters witness saw two charred bodies at the scene.

The governor of Aden and a government minister were in the area at the time but survived the blast, a security source said, adding that the source of the blast was a vehicle rigged with explosives.

Reporting by Yemen team Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by David Goodman

