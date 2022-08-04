1 minute read
At least two more silos at Beirut port collapse
Aug 4 (Reuters) - At least two more silos at Beirut's port collapsed on Thursday, according to Reuters witnesses, as crowds gathered at the site to mark two years since an explosion there.
The remnants of the massive silos began to crumble this week, with several collapsing on Sunday and officials saying more of the structures could collapse at any time.
Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Alison Williams
