At least two more silos at Beirut port collapse

Smoke and dusk rises as part of Beirut grain silos damaged in August 2020 explosion collapses in Beirut Lebanon August 4, 2022.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - At least two more silos at Beirut's port collapsed on Thursday, according to Reuters witnesses, as crowds gathered at the site to mark two years since an explosion there.

The remnants of the massive silos began to crumble this week, with several collapsing on Sunday and officials saying more of the structures could collapse at any time.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Alison Williams

