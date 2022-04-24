Lebanese army finds eight bodies in sea off Tripoli -state news agency

People gather as an ambulance drives following the sinking of a boat off the coast of Lebanon's northern port city of Tripoli, outside the port of Tripoli, Lebanon April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

CAIRO, April 24 (Reuters) - Lebanese army boats have found eight bodies in the sea off the coast of the northern port city of Tripoli, the state news agency NNA reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, a boat had sunk off Tripoli and one child died, with more than 40 people rescued. The Lebanese Red Cross said that there were about 60 people on board.

