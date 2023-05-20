Lebanese army says it arrests prominent Al Qaeda leader in Deir Ammar town















May 20 (Reuters) - The Lebanese army said on Saturday it had arrested a prominent Al Qaeda leader in Deir Ammar town, northeast of the city of Tripoli.

It identified the arrested man only as "T.M." and said in a statement that the arrest took place on Friday.

"T.M. is one of the most prominent leaders of Al Qaeda and the founder of its cells in Lebanon," it added.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Hatem Maher; Editing by Hugh Lawson











