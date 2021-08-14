Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Lebanese central bank head maintains innocence against corruption charges

2 minute read

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh maintained his innocence amid allegations of corruption, saying in a radio interview on Saturday that his conscience was clear.

Salameh is under investigation in Switzerland on charges related to embezzlement, and probes are under way or being planned in several other European countries.

Last week, a Lebanese prosecutor asked Salameh for documents relating to suspicions of embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion over an allegation that more than $300 million had been taken from the bank through a company owned by his brother. read more

"I have not benefitted one penny from the central bank," Salameh told Radio Free Lebanon.

Salameh continued to dismiss the allegations as a smear campaign on Saturday, saying "there are those who want my head".

Lebanon's crippled banking system is at the heart of a financial crisis that erupted in late 2019. Banks have since blocked transfers abroad and cut access to deposits due to a scarcity of dollars.

Reporting by Laila Bassam and Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Christina Fincher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:34 AM UTC

Nobody running Lebanon, says central bank boss

Lebanon's central bank governor said nobody was running the country as he defended his decision to halt fuel subsidies that have drained currency reserves, saying the government could resolve the problem quickly by passing necessary legislation.

Middle East
Lebanese leaders at loggerheads as fuel crisis worsens
Middle East
Turkey combats Black Sea floods, death toll rises to 31
Middle East
Lebanese president hopes for 'white smoke' soon on government formation
Middle East
At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues