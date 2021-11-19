Lebanese central bank governor hands audit of his accounts to PM

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh reacts after a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh has handed an audit of his personal accounts to Prime Minister Najib Mikati, according to a tweet by the cabinet's official Twitter account on Friday.

Salameh said on Wednesday that he had ordered an audit of his investments after increased scrutiny in the media and several judicial probes. read more

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kevin Liffey

