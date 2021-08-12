Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Lebanese central bank says it spent more than $800 mln on fuel in last month

CAIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Lebanese central bank said on Thursday it had told the government a year ago that it would need new legislation to use a mandatory currency reserve, after announcing an effective end to the subsidies it has been providing for fuel imports.

The central bank said that, while it had spent more than $800 million on fuel in the last month and the bill for medicines had multiplied, those goods were still absent from the open market, and being sold at prices that exceed their value.

"This proves the necessity of moving from subsidising commodities, which benefits traders and monopolists, to supporting citizens directly," the bank said.

