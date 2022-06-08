1 minute read
Lebanese energy minister says 'politics' behind delay in plan to supply country with electricity
AMMAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad said on Wednesday "politics" was behind delay in a U.S.-backed project to supply his country with electricity through Syria to ease crippling shortages.
Fayad said the World Bank, which had pledged to finance the project, was also "tying it to some kind of political diligence."
