Lebanese govt talks with IMF in the right direction - Deputy PM to NNA

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Talks between the Lebanese government and the International Monetary Fund are moving in the right direction and have made important progress, Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh al-Shami told the National News Agency (NNA)on Tuesday.

The International Monetary Fund said in February it would remain "closely engaged" with Lebanon's authorities to help the crisis-ravaged country formulate an economic reform programme.

Lebanon's financial system unravelled in late 2019 under the weight of huge public debts, slicing more than 90% off the local currency's value and plunging a majority of the population into poverty. read more

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Jon Boyle

