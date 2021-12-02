Middle East
Lebanese information minister expected to resign on Friday - sources
1 minute read
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Lebanese information minister George Kordahi is expected to announce his resignation on Friday, sources said on Thursday.
The sources added that Kordahi's decision aims to open the door for negotiations ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's planned visit to Saudi Arabia amid row between Lebanon and several Gulf states.
Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Yas
