Lebanese information minister expected to resign on Friday - sources

Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi arrives to meet with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai in Bkerke, Lebanon October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Lebanese information minister George Kordahi is expected to announce his resignation on Friday, sources said on Thursday.

The sources added that Kordahi's decision aims to open the door for negotiations ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's planned visit to Saudi Arabia amid row between Lebanon and several Gulf states.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Yas

