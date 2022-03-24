Lebanese judge asks central bank governor attend hearing next Thursday - state news agency

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview for Reuters Next conference, in Beirut, Lebanon November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

CAIRO, March 24 (Reuters) - A Lebanese judge asked the central bank governor Riad Salameh to attend a hearing next Thursday in connection with charges of "illicit enrichment and money laundering", the state news agency reported on Thursday.

On Monday, Salameh, governor for nearly three decades, was charged with illicit enrichment which he denied when contacted by Reuters, saying he had ordered an audit which showed public funds were not a source of his wealth. He has previously denied all wrongdoing.

