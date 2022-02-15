Lebanese judge indefinitely extends subpoena for central bank governor

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview for Reuters Next conference, in Beirut, Lebanon November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/Files

BEIRUT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Lebanese judge Ghada Aoun Tuesday indefinitely extended a subpoena she had issued earlier this month for central bank governor Riad Salameh after he failed to show up to an interrogation session, Aoun told Reuters.

Aoun has sought to interrogate Salameh as a witness in several cases alleging financial impropriety. Salameh has denied any wrongdoing and has sought the dismissal of Aoun from investigations against him, alleging she is biased.

Reporting by Timour Azhari

