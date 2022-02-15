Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Lebanese judge indefinitely extends subpoena for central bank governor

1 minute read

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview for Reuters Next conference, in Beirut, Lebanon November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/Files

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BEIRUT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Lebanese judge Ghada Aoun Tuesday indefinitely extended a subpoena she had issued earlier this month for central bank governor Riad Salameh after he failed to show up to an interrogation session, Aoun told Reuters.

Aoun has sought to interrogate Salameh as a witness in several cases alleging financial impropriety. Salameh has denied any wrongdoing and has sought the dismissal of Aoun from investigations against him, alleging she is biased.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Timour Azhari Editing by Aidan Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters