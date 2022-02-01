Lebanese judge issues subpoena for cenbank governor Riad Salameh

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview for Reuters Next conference, in Beirut, Lebanon November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Judge Ghada Aoun said she had issued a subpoena for Riad Salameh, after Lebanon's Central Bank Governor failed to attend an investigation session for the third time.

Aoun last month imposed a travel ban on Salameh, who is at the centre of investigations into alleged fraud and other misconduct connected to Lebanon's deep financial crisis.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Timour Azhari; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.