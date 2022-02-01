Middle East1 minute read
Lebanese judge issues subpoena for cenbank governor Riad Salameh
BEIRUT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Judge Ghada Aoun said she had issued a subpoena for Riad Salameh, after Lebanon's Central Bank Governor failed to attend an investigation session for the third time.
Aoun last month imposed a travel ban on Salameh, who is at the centre of investigations into alleged fraud and other misconduct connected to Lebanon's deep financial crisis.
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Timour Azhari; Editing by Jon Boyle
