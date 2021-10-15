Skip to main content

Middle East

Lebanese Judges Association rejects calls for blast judge's replacement -NNA

1 minute read

Army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint a day after gunfire erupted in an attack on protesters who were heading for a demonstration called by Hezbollah to demand the removal of the judge investigating last year's port explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

CAIRO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Lebanese Judges Association again rejected on Friday calls to dismiss the judge heading a probe into last year's massive blast in Beirut and defended the judiciary as the "last bastion of the idea of the state", state news agency NNA reported.

The association called for the perpetrators of Thursday's shootings in Beirut, in which six Shi'ites were killed, to be quickly identified and punished, NNA added. read more

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Catherine Evans

