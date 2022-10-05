Lebanese MP ends cash for surgery sit-in protest at bank

Cynthia Zarazir, a member of the Lebanese parliament looks through a window as she entered a Byblos bank branch seeking her own savings according to a depositors' advocacy group in Antelias, Lebanon October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir















Oct 5 (Reuters) - Lebanese parliamentarian Cynthia Zarazir ended her sit-in at a commercial bank on Wednesday, where she had been trying to compel the bank to give her access to her frozen savings in order to pay for a surgery later this week.

Zarazir was seen leaving Byblos Bank in a town north of the capital Beirut. She did not say whether she had gotten access to the $8,500 she had been demanding.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Jon Boyle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.