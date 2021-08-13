Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Lebanese oil directorate - importers must supply stored fuel at the original purchase exchange rate

Cars stand in line near a gas station as they wait to fuel up, after the central bank decided to effectively end subsidies on fuel imports, in Jiyeh, Lebanon, August 13, 2021.

BEIRUT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Oil importers and facilities must supply the stored quantities of fuel they purchased at the original 3,900 pounds to the dollar exchange rate while they wait for a new price to be set for imports, Lebanon's oil directorate said in a statement on Friday.

This comes after the Lebanese central bank effectively ended subsidies by saying it would begin to offer lines of credit only at the market price for the Lebanese pound.

The directorate "calls on all to assume their responsibilities in ensuring the necessary lines of credit in order to secure fuel supply," it said.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Jon Boyle

