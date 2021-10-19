Lebanese parliament confirms election date as March 27

BEIRUT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Lebanon's parliament on Tuesday voted to hold legislative elections on March 27, parliamentary sources told Reuters.

The earlier than usual date - elections were originally expected to be held in May - was being debated in order not to clash with the holy Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

It means Prime Minister Najib Mikati's government has just a few months left in office as it tries to agree a financial recovery plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amidst a deepening economic meltdown.

Once a new parliament is elected, the Mikati cabinet will only act in a caretaker role until a new prime minister is given a vote of confidence and tasked with forming a new government.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam; additional reporting by Lilian Wagdy in Cairo; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.