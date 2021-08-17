Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Lebanese parliament speaker calls for session to discuss fuel shortages

1 minute read

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri heads a legislative session at UNESCO Palace in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri called for an open session for Friday to discuss appropriate action to face the country's crippling fuel shortage, as requested by President Michel Aoun.

The Lebanese central bank head had asked the government last week to pass a law allowing him to dip into the mandatory reserve in order to provide financing for fuel imports.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · August 16, 2021 · 9:36 PM UTC

Death toll rises to 77 from Turkey floods, 47 reported missing

The death toll from flash floods that swept through several towns in Turkish Black Sea provinces last week has risen to 77 people and emergency workers are continuing to search for 47 who are missing, authorities said on Monday.

Middle East
MIDEAST STOCKS Most major stock markets in red, tracking oil prices
Middle East
Turkey says it welcomes Taliban statements since they seized control
Middle East
Oil prices weighed down by weak Asian demand
Middle East
Iran says its embassy in Kabul remains open