Middle East
Lebanese PM Mikati asked by international contacts not to resign –foreign minister
1 minute read
BEIRUT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon's foreign minister said on Saturday international contacts had asked Prime Minister Najib Mikati not to resign over a growing diplomatic rift with Saudi Arabia and some Gulf states.
Abdullah Bou Habib told reporters after a crisis meeting over the issue that several international partners had told Mikati: "If you are thinking about resignation, take that out of your head."
Reporting By Timour Azhari and Maha El Dahan, editing by Mark Heinrich
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.