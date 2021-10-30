Lebanese PM Mikati asked by international contacts not to resign –foreign minister

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks during an interview with Reuters at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon's foreign minister said on Saturday international contacts had asked Prime Minister Najib Mikati not to resign over a growing diplomatic rift with Saudi Arabia and some Gulf states.

Abdullah Bou Habib told reporters after a crisis meeting over the issue that several international partners had told Mikati: "If you are thinking about resignation, take that out of your head."

Reporting By Timour Azhari and Maha El Dahan, editing by Mark Heinrich

