Middle East
Lebanese PM says bank governor's decision to end subsidies contravenes law
BEIRUT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Lebanon's caretaker prime minister has directed the finance minister to inform the central bank governor that his decision to effectively end fuel subsidies goes against a law designed to provide a cash card to citizens, his office said in a tweet.
Caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab called an urgent cabinet meeting for Thursday afternoon to discuss the decision, his office said.
