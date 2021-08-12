Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Lebanese PM says bank governor's decision to end subsidies contravenes law

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab is pictured at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Lebanon's caretaker prime minister has directed the finance minister to inform the central bank governor that his decision to effectively end fuel subsidies goes against a law designed to provide a cash card to citizens, his office said in a tweet.

Caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab called an urgent cabinet meeting for Thursday afternoon to discuss the decision, his office said.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Imad Creidi; Editing by Kevin Liffey

