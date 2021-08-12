Lebanese PM says bank governor's decision to end subsidies contravenes law

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab is pictured at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Lebanon's caretaker prime minister has directed the finance minister to inform the central bank governor that his decision to effectively end fuel subsidies goes against a law designed to provide a cash card to citizens, his office said in a tweet.

Caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab called an urgent cabinet meeting for Thursday afternoon to discuss the decision, his office said.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Imad Creidi; Editing by Kevin Liffey

