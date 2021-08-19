Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Lebanese presidency: U.S. to help Lebanon with electricity

Electricity cables are seen in Tyre, Lebanon August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Lebanese presidency said on Thursday that the United States has decided to assist Lebanon with electricity provision as the country struggles with crippling fuel shortages.

It said the U.S. ambassador informed President Michel Aoun of the decision through a phone call on Thursday. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon.

The plan would provide Egyptian natural gas to Jordan for generation into additional electricity that can be transmitted to Lebanon via Syria, as well as facilitate the transfer of natural gas to Lebanon.

Negotiations are continuingg with the World Bank to finance the cost of the gas, the presidency statement said.

Reporting by Tom Perry and Nafisa Eltahir Editing by Mark Heinrich

