Lebanese president calls on Totalenergies to start drilling after deal with Israel

CAIRO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on Totalenergies (TTEF.PA) to quickly start drilling in block 9 in the Mediterranean sea.
The Lebanese Presidency said Aoun met with a delegation from the company and called for a start to drilling to offset the time spent in indirect negotiations with Israel to demarcate the southern maritime borders.
Earlier this month, Lebanon and Israel reached an agreement demarcating a disputed maritime border between them after years of U.S.-mediated negotiations.
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Writing by Yasmin Hussein, Editing by Angus MacSwan
