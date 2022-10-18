Lebanese president calls on Totalenergies to start drilling after deal with Israel

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun addresses the nation from the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon October 13, 2022. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on Totalenergies (TTEF.PA) to quickly start drilling in block 9 in the Mediterranean sea.

The Lebanese Presidency said Aoun met with a delegation from the company and called for a start to drilling to offset the time spent in indirect negotiations with Israel to demarcate the southern maritime borders.

Earlier this month, Lebanon and Israel reached an agreement demarcating a disputed maritime border between them after years of U.S.-mediated negotiations.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Writing by Yasmin Hussein, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

