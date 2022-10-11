Lebanese president to give final response on Israel maritime deal Tues - Lebanese negotiator















BEIRUT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lebanon's top negotiator on a maritime border deal with Israel said that an agreement had been reached that satisfies both sides but a final deal still required the approval of Lebanon's president, who would give his response later Tuesday.

Elias Bou Saab made the comments after meeting with President Michel Aoun and providing him with the latest draft of the deal that he received late on Monday night from the U.S. team that has mediated the dispute.

Reporting by Timour Azhari Editing by William Maclean











