Lebanon's President Michel Aoun sits inside the presidential palace on the eve of the first anniversary of Beirut port explosion, in Baabda, Lebanon August 3, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo

BEIRUT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Saturday that he hopes "white smoke" will appear soon with regards to the formation of a new government.