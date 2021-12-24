Lebanese president says country needs '6-7 years' to exit crisis

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is pictured at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon April 7, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIRUT, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Friday the country needs "six to seven years" to emerge from crisis.

Lebanon's economy has been in freefall since 2019, when a mountain of debt and political gridlock drove the nation into its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

"We need six to seven years to get out of this crisis," Aoun said in a televised interview.

Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Nick Macfie

