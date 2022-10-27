Lebanese president signs deal laying out maritime boundary with Israel

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is pictured as he delivers a televised speech at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon December 27, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun signed a letter approving a landmark U.S.-brokered deal laying out his country’s maritime boundary with Israel on Thursday, its top negotiator told reporters.

Speaking from the presidential palace, Elias Bou Saab said it marked the beginning of a "new era" and that the letter would be submitted to U.S. officials at Lebanon's southernmost border point of Naqoura later on Thursday.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks