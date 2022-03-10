Lebanese prosecutor bans five bank board chiefs from travel

BEIRUT, March 10 (Reuters) - A Lebanese prosecutor on Thursday issued travel bans against the heads of the boards of five Lebanese banks, the prosecutor told Reuters.

Ghada Aoun issued the bans against Salim Sfeir of Bank of Beirut, Samir Hanna of Bank Audi, Antoun Sehnaoui of SGBL, Saad Azhari of Blom Bank, and Raya Hassan of Bankmed.

Reporting by Timour Azhari; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Hugh Lawson

