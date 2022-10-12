Lebanon announces first death from cholera since detecting the disease in October















Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lebanon has announced the first death case from cholera since detecting the disease on its lands in October, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Lebanon recorded its first case of cholera since 1993 on Oct. 5, likely the result of a serious outbreak in neighbouring Syria crossing the border between the countries.

The total number of recorded infections so far has reached 26, the ministry said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Ahmed Tolba











