Lebanon announces first monkeypox case - state news agency

Test tube labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BEIRUT, June 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon announced on Monday its first case of monkeypox, the state news agency NNA reported, quoting the health ministry.

The patient had come from abroad and is currently quarantining at home, NNA quoted a ministry statement as saying.

Reporting by Lina Najem Editing by Gareth Jones

